Get out and vote Tuesday

The municipal elections are upon us and there are no other elections that have a greater impact on our community than these.

Sure, Presidential elections garner all the attention and bring out the most registered voters, but our own local elections seem to lack the interest they should. In most cases, voter turnout for municipal elections is extremely low.

These elections shape the way we live even more than statewide and presidential elections.

The mayor, for example, is the leader of the city and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and is looked at as CEO of the city.

The city council handles finances and property in the city. Not much gets done in our community without the city council’s approval.

Voting has been made very simple in the last 10 years, and there is no reason everyone that is registered cannot get out on Tuesday and have their voices heard.

The growth of our cities depends on having the right people in positions of power and that starts with your vote. Don’t sit on it this Tuesday — get out and vote.

We are in the process of publishing previews of all contested elections on the ballot on Aug 25, so get yourselves up to speed with the races, be informed, and most importantly, make plans to cast a ballot on Tuesday.