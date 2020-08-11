LCS announces laptop distribution dates

Lanett City Schools provided an update on its computer distribution plan before the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Due to a disruption in the supply chain, every student will not be able to receive a computer by the start of school on Aug. 24.

Lanett City Schools is one of 18 school systems in the state waiting for Google Chromebooks to make their way through U.S. Customs, according to LCS.

“Shortly after the close of last school year, LCS purchased an abundance of additional Chromebooks with the intent to supply each student and teacher with a device to be used in the facilitation of remote learning if/when necessary,” the press release said. “We ordered early to ensure the arrival of the devices before the start of the new school year.”

Since the new computers were delayed, LCS does not have enough computers for every student. To make sure every student has access to a computer, LCS is asking for households that do not need an extra device, or already have one, to contact the corresponding school to alter the response given on the LCS Student Learning Options Form.

At this time, the school system is able to offer one device per household.

The distribution will be on Aug. 20 and 21 in the Lanett High School front parking lot. Only parents or legal guardians are permitted to come. They will fill out paperwork before receiving the device. Student login credentials will also be given out at that time.

The time slots used to determine required to show up are designated by the first letter of the last name.

Last names starting with the letters A through C will pick up from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. D through H will go from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. I through O are scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. P through S are scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., while T through Z pick up from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If a parent or guardian misses their designated times, they are instructed to call the school and request a new pick up time. Those who come to pick up a computer are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while in line.

“We remain committed to providing our students with a quality education. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this process,” the release ended.

Lanett City Schools also announced that it will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss reopening plans. Questions can be submitted by 10 a.m. on Tuesday at eopening@lanettcityschools.org.