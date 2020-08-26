Mr. Richard Nolan Heath

After a courageous battle with cancer Richard Nolan Heath, passed peacefully where he was surrounded by his loving family Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Auburn. He was 65.

He lived and grew up most of his life in LaFayette with father, the late Harry (Ruth-Rehorn) Heath, mother, the late Ruth (Walker) Harrelson, and loving sister, Brenda (Andy) Adams, supportive brother, Randy (Virginia) Heath, loyal step brothers, Jeff (Pam) Rehorn, Paul Rehorn, David Rehorn, and Rodger (Cindy) Rehorn.

He attended LaFayette High and Chambers Academy where he excelled not only in the classroom but all sports he played and received many accolades. To know him was to know his love for the game. From the little boy on the Little League field to the young man in college, Richard was known for his All American athletic ability.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Luann; son, Brandon(Laura) Heath; grandchildren, Haleigh, Allison, Kellan, Addison-Kate Heath, Kason and Kaslyn-Grace Short; uncles, Ray Heath and Luther Heath; a host of special nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved and enjoyed to be with.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Crystal Heath, Tiffany Johnson; and son, R. Brooks Heath.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at the Heath Home in Opelika on Tuesday Evening Aug. 25, 2020, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. CST.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. CST at the LaFayette Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the “Richard Heath Memorial Scholarship Fund” for Chambers Academy. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been created through Chambers Academy “In Memory of Richard Heath”. Checks are to be made payable to: Chambers County Education Foundation or C.C.E.F. referencing Richard Heath Scholarship in the memo line. Mail or drop off at Chambers Academy, 15048 US 431, LaFayette, AL 36862.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements