Ms. Willie Pearl McCulloh Reese, a resident of Valley, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at noon EST from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Valley (Beulah Community), with Pastor James Hill officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

She returned home in January of 2019 after living in Saginaw, Michigan since the early 1960’s.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Edward) Johnson and Janice (Samuel) Wimberly; two sons, Willie (Ethel) Reese and Jerome (Melvina) Reese; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; five close cousins, Louise Walker, Eloise Carter, Johnny Murphy, Mildred Hardy and Samuel Ross III; three god-daughters, Mae Doris Huguley, Dorothy Phillips and Brenda Billingsley; two close friends from Michigan, Mrs. Willie Mae and Mr. Don; close friend, Mary F. Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

