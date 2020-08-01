Point University readies for incoming students

Point University student-athletes start arriving on campus on Aug. 8, signaling the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Like colleges around the country, Point has been working on its plans to reopen its campus and living facilities for students for the fall semester. Point has its plans finalized for the school year, though the situation could still change due to COVID-19.

When students arrive on campus, they must first have read and signed a 17-page packet called “Point Returns to Campus,” which gives information about academic and residential standards and regulations for the 2020 fall semester. Before arriving to campus, students have two options showing they do not have the virus.

The first option is taking a COVID-19 test and having a negative result, which they are to show either to the Student Life Office, the Campus Life Minister in the residential building or Head Athletic Trainer Adam Daum.

The other option is taking the Daily Screening Questionnaire on Survey Monkey. Students are to start answering the questions 10 days before returning to campus.

As students return to campus, they will be grouped into families and flocks. Families are made up of 10 students. Family members will be housed together, or in close proximity to one another, and while social distancing and face coverings are encouraged, they are not required within family groups. Flocks are made up of two families.

Students will sign up for move-in times based on which group they are a part of, such as football players, band members, nonathletes, etc.

To move in, students must show proof of a health screen, which they will receive after following instructions given in the Point Care digital screening app. Students that do not show proof will not be allowed to move in and must reschedule their move-in date. Face coverings will be required in all buildings and parking lots during move in.

Students and those helping the student during move-in are allowed only two hours to move in and situate the student’s living area before they are required to leave. Students will not be allowed to return until 7 p.m. that night.

In traditional dorms, common rooms and kitchens are closed. In all dorms, face coverings are required in stairwells and laundry rooms.

Students are not allowed to visit other student’s living area that are not part of their family. There are no outside guests permitted in any living area.

If a student were to test positive while living on campus, they must return home if they live in a 200-mile radius from campus. If they are unable to do so, due to being an international student or distance from home, students will be provided with alternate living arrangements until they have been cleared from the virus.

“We’re monitoring students and following CDC guidelines,” said Dr. Stacy Barlet, chief advancement and enrollment officer.

Students are required to bring three to five face coverings, which they will be required to wash after use, a thermometer, fever-reducing medicine, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies like Clorox wipes.

Classes will start on Aug. 26, with the semester ending on Dec. 20. Students will not be allowed to return to campus after Nov. 20, when classes are dismissed for Thanksgiving break. Those wishing to stay will have to fill out hardship forms, which will be available starting in November.

When the semester starts in late August, students will have access to all of their classes by using Unbound, Point’s online program.

“It’s how we’re offering our academic programs with flexibility,” Barley said. “We knew at a base level that if a student or faculty member were to get sick, we still needed to be able to provide the academic content for them and provide flexibility.”

Classrooms will be socially distanced to the best extent possible. If classrooms were to fill up with a social distance max capacity, the remaining students would attend class via the Unbound option. Those students would attend class in-person at the next meeting.

Attendance will continue as normal. If students do not attend class but are doing work online, they will receive the same attendance grade as a student that was in the classroom for every period.

“Faculty are instructed to take attendance just as we would for an online class, where you have to do work during the week to be marked as present. That way it catches students in class as well as online,” Bartlett said.

Anyone in any public area on campus is required to wear a facial covering.