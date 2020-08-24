August 24, 2020

West Point police investigate afternoon shooting

By Ed Pugh

Published 5:04 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

At 4:30 P.M. Monday afternoon, West Point police responded to a shooting on E 12th St. Chief Donald Britt confirmed one female was shot in the leg and a male was struck in the side. Both victims are stable and have been transported to an area hospital. No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident are urged to contact the West Point police department.

