Greater Valley area relatively unscathed from Sally

Tropical Storm Sally dumped lots of rain over the local area on Wednesday but left relatively minor damage.

A crew from the Lanett Utility Department had to restore power on the north side of town after two brief outages.

“That took place at about 8:30 p.m. and in both cases the power was back on in about an hour,” said Mayor Kyle McCoy. “In both situations, lines were waterlogged with the rain and were touching each other. This caused a breaker to flip out. The lines were put back in place and the breaker turned back on, and everything was fine. Our utility crew did a great job. Kudos to Kirk Lauderdale, Lamar Oliver, Jason Abernathy and Dylan Harper. Despite some terrible weather at the time, they did a great job of getting power restored in a short amount of time.”

Valley had rain but didn’t have any power outages, according to Valley Mayor Leonard Riley.

“We had one tree down, and our Public Works Department took care of it,” Riley said.

Mayor Steve Tramell said that West Point escaped any major damage from the storm. He commended city crews for being on standby in case they were needed.

Early on, Sally’s path appeared to follow I-85, but the track shifted to the south with the heart of the storm crossing the Chattahoochee River below Columbus.

Sally weakened into a tropical depression late Wednesday and picked up speed. It was over middle Georgia on Thursday and was expected to move across South Carolina Thursday night.

Alabama’s coastal counties of Baldwin and Mobile were the hardest-hit areas along with portions of the Florida Panhandle, notably the city of Pensacola.

Torrential rainfall and storm surge caused flooding of many low lying areas. Streets were turned into rivers, and roofs were ripped off of buildings by the strong winds. Power will likely be out for some time in these areas.