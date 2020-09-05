Mr. Edward Earl Arnett passed peacefully with his family surrounding him on Sept. 2, 2020, at his home in Lanett. He was born on June 7, 1947, in Pensacola, Florida to the late Arnold and Mary Arnett.

He attended Troy University and graduated from Southern Union where he received a master degree in mechanics. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, Auburn – War Eagle, and especially his wife Sandra. He retired from Avalon Plantation located in Capps, Florida. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. E-5 with a tour in Vietnam.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra; son, Roger (Kathy) Arnett; grandchildren, Chris (Lindsay) Arnett, Dewayne (Sammi) Arnett, and Billy (Kelly) Pantone; great-grandchildren, Carley, Caylee, Dallas, Carson, Logan and Elliott Arnett, Landon Winske, Addison and Parker Wade; special niece, Betty Duffee; sisters, Jeanette Ross and Lynn Tyre.

Due to social gathering restrictions, a private service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special remembrance to Leigh, Kelly, and Amber with Chattahoochee Hospice. Due to his extremely long battle with cancer the family is requesting donations be made to Chattahoochee Hospice in lieu of flowers in the name of Edward Arnett.

Please visit Mr. Arnett’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Arnett, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.