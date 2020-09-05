Mr. John T. Pogue, 62, of Jacksons Gap, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion East Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville. The Rev. Willie Foster officiating.

Mr. Pogue is survived by his daughter, Felicia Pogue Tuck of Dadeville; his mother, Jonell Pogue of Jackson’s Gap; four brothers, Roy C. (Mary) Pogue of Dadeville; Willie Ray Pogue of Camp Hill, Thomas Alvin Pogue and Billy C. (Jessie) Pogue, both of Jackson’s Gap; two sisters, Laura Nell Gilbert of Jackson’s Gap and Sallie Ann Pogue Marbury of Alexander City; two grandchildren, Montevious Pogue and Keozshua Tuck, both of Dadeville; an aunt, Ida Lee Henry and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; special friends, Tammie Foreman, Charles Crayton, and Hunter Kidwell, and the Jackson’s Gap Community.

