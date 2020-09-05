Mr. Monroe Varner Jr., a resident of Valley, died Saturday, Aug.29, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST at Hall Memorial C.M.E.Church Cemetery, Valley with the Rev. Willie G. Wimberly officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Ruth Varner; one daughter, Brenda (the Rev. Alton) Barber, Sr.; one son, Gregory Varner; three grandchildren, Sonia Barker (Larry) Boyd, Monte (Angela) Williams and Cornelius Dunn; six great-children; three sisters-in-law; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

