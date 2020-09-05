Mrs. Lelia Pearl Walker, a resident of Lanett, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at noon at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett with the Rev. L. C. Thomas officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public viewing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Sher leaves to cherish many loving memories 12 children, Elizabeth Davis, Mary (David) Watson, Mae Ruth Thomas, Arthur Walker, Jr., Patricia (Eddie) Harris and Brenda (Gary) Wright all of Lanett, Christine (Irvin) Gibson, Douglasville, Georgia, Jerry (Almeda) Walker, Opelika, Eddie (Bridgette) Walker and Dorothy (Roosevelt) Gibson both of Laett, Joseph (Catherine) Walker, LaFayette and Gerald (Keshia) Walker, Lanett; one sister, Dorothy Harris, Lanett; sister-in-law, Alma Walker, Lanett; 40 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.