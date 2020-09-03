Mrs. Mattie Kate Jackson Crump, the daughter of the late Hamp and Iwiller Jackson, was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Chambers County. On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, her voice was silenced as she closed her eyes and entered into eternal rest at Diversicare Healthcare in Lanett.

“Mokate,” as she was affectionally known as, accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age under the pastorage of the Rev. W.G. Glover at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully, and sang in the senior choir until her health declined. She was recognized as a 50-year Charter member of the church.

Mattie Kate was a product of Lanier High School, Lanett. After high school, she was employed by George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital and West Point Stevens, where she retired with 24 years of service.

Mokate was a woman who loved her family immensely and, also enjoyed spending quality time talking with friends and listening to gospel music on the radio and television, and she loved to cook and work in her yard. Mokate, also had a passion and greenthumb for beautiful flowers. She is being remembered as a woman who always had a smile, someone who truly cared, and the epitome of a family woman that loved us and would help anyone that was in need.

Besides her parents, Mokate was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Crump; three brothers, Jimmy, Willie and John; five sisters, Louise, Geneva, Helen, Ellen and Barbara Ann.

Mokate’s memories will forever be engraved in the hearts of her loved ones, her devoted daughters, Sheila (Clyde) Lovelace, Stone Mountain, Georgia, Joanne (Calvin) Williams, West Point and Patricia Crump, Opelika; loving sons, Larry Jackson, Lanett, and Barry Crump, Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Eric, LaShieka (Kenny), Antonio, Greg, Moleka (Burt), Barion, Deantae and Kentavius, whom she helped raised alongside with their mother and her siblings as a caretaker, Justin; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ola Mae Walton, Christine Huguley, Dorothy (Jarvis) Travis and Doris Buckhanon; brothers, Hamp (Dorothy) Jackson, Jr.; sister-in-law, Annie Ruth Jackson; special nephew, Jimmy (Dorothy) Jackson, Jr., and an arrays of nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Crump will be held on Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST in the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. James McTier serving as the eulogist, Bishop Donald Lancaster and the Rev. Charles Trammell assisting.

Public viewing will be on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

M W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.