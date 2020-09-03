Valley will hold Christmas traditions in 2020

VALLEY — Unless Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shuts down the state again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a good chance the Valley will once again have its annual Christmas traditions, including a parade, the Langdale Nativity and the Christmas Merry Go Round.

Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount is optimistic they will be taking place once again this year, provided some safety precautions can be worked out.

The Merry Go Round usually begins on a weekend following Thanksgiving. The Nativity begins the same night the Valley City Council lights the tree in front of city hall, and the Valleywide parade usually gets started at 6 p.m. on a Thursday evening in December.

Blount said the city is looking at purchasing a misting machine that can offer a fast means of sanitizing. It could be used in both the fitness room at the Community Center and at the Merry Go Round, where it would quickly sanitize the merry go round’s seating areas between rides. Having social distancing between those lined up for rides will be difficult. On previous weekends before COVID-19 and social distancing, the lines would reach well past the tennis courts and the CV Railway bridge over the Moore’s Creek overflow.

The Nativity will have a new look this year. The Kiwanis Club of Valley sponsors the scene and is making plans to have new clothing for Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus, the angel, the wise men and the shepherds. Century 21-Wood Real Estate has donated $500 for the material and an expert seamstress has volunteered to do the sewing.

The merry go round that’s been used for a number of years now is owned by Rich Tinsley of High Hill, Missouri.

“He’s already called me twice to see if we are having the Christmas Merry Go Round this year,” Blount said. “I told him it’s not official but that we are trying to work out details where we can.”