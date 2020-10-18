Beulah rolls over Goshen for first victory of season

Beulah won its first game of the season Friday night in a dominating victory over Goshen.

The Bobcats led 21-7 at the half but took control with a 21-point third quarter. Beulah won the game 42-13.

Jacori Tarver finished with 16 carries for 162 yards and four touchdowns, and Kaleb Abney ran nine times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

TJ Washington also had three receptions for 47 yards for the Bobcats.

Jace Hancock led Beulah with seven tackles and Bronson Dubose had five tackles and an interception.

Beulah (1-7) will play at Dadeville next week.