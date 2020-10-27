Burrow Warehouse celebrates grand opening

The city of West Point officially has its own venue capable of hosting everything from weddings, receptions, dances, proms, live bands and much more.

On Friday, The Burrow Warehouse officially celebrated its grand opening.

Michael Coniglio and his wife, Kesha, closed on the building on New Year’s Eve, purchasing the former Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse building from Mike and Kathy Denehy. They’ve been planning on having such a business for the past two years and believe they have the perfect place for a new event center on West 4th Avenue. The Coniglios moved to West Point from LaGrange in 2013.

“We were looking for a place to land, and I thought what better place than our hometown?” Michael said. “To find a facility and bring it back to life has been very enjoyable.”

The Burrow Warehouse is an industrial warehouse that the Coniglios used to their benefit. Michael said they were able to salvage the history and integrity of the structure.

“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears I’m not gonna lie,” Michael said. “I think anyone that has a small business understands that.”

The Burrow Warehouse is located at 709 4th Avenue, in the historical downtown district of West Point, Georgia.

The venue also offers renters a wide variety of prop rentals to decorate and use for events, including table top décor to tufted sofas and unique handmade arbors.

Vintage props for photography sessions or corporate events are also available to rent, as well as traditional tables and chairs.

“My husband and I had been looking for a wedding venue or some land, a home or something to build on,” Kesha said. “We live in West Point, and we wanted to help be a catalyst in this community.”

Kesha said she was able to make her vision for the venue come to life.

“We found this building and had a vision for it and then set forth,” Kesha said. “With the help of the West Point City Council, Synovus Bank, lots of friends and our church volunteers, we were able to make this all happen after several long months during COVID.”

In the coming months, the venue has a plethora of private and open events planned, including shopping at the Merry Market on Nov. 14 and 15 and Sweet Breakfast with Peppy the Elf on Dec. 5.

For more information about the venue or how to rent the space, visit burrowarehouse.com.