Mr. Charles Harrell Patten

Charles Harrell Patten was born on July 18, 1944, in LaFayette, to the late Georgia Ethel Patten.

Charles was a 1962 graduate of Lanier High School, Lanett. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After being honorable discharged from the military, he moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where he resided for several years until relocating back to Lanett. He was employed by the State of Alabama and the City of West Point, where he retired from with many years of dedicated service.

Charles joined the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in later years.

He was an avid Auburn fan (War Eagle), loved his old school music, watching old westerns and kept up with local and national news.

Charles gained his wings on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memories of Charles will be forever cherished by his faithful and loving daughter, Kendra Latesha Patten, Jonesboro, Georgia; son, Troy (Chareese) Westberry Sr., Cheshire, Connecticut; three grandsons, Troy Jr., Travarie, and Tahj; special cousins who were like siblings, Phyllis (Willie) Cox, Sylvester Dunn and Annie Pearl Heard; special children he loved as his own, Jamarco (Keshia) Cox, Jessica Cox, Zaire Strozier, J’Cayla Cox, J’Corey Cox, J’Chari Cox, Kentorrie (Shan) Trice, Tomeshia (Ty) Madden, Ryan Griggs and all of the Wright children and grandchildren; special friends, Charles McLemore, Sr., Tracy Bandy, Jeffery Billingslea, Bobby Williams, Richard Chapman and James Fears and a host of cousins and friends.

Graveside for Mr. Patten will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the New Hope Cemetery, Fredonia, with the Bishop Bertha Hodge serving as the eulogist and the Rev. Adrian Frazier assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 2 pm until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.