Mr. Varnardcy “O’Neal” Perry, 46, of LaFayette, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in LaFayette.

Public viewing was held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, 2 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Shannon M. Allison officiating

He leaves behind: a devoted wife, Felina Perry, of Valley; two stepdaughters, Feniya and LaQunda; his loving mother, Pattie Shivers, of LaFayette; his father, Johnny Perry, of Five Points; three brothers, Sharashski (Wendy) Holloway, of Opelika, Fernandoe (Ariel) Perry of Atlanta, and Johnathan Trammell, of Five Points; mother-in-law, Tanga Harris, and father-in-law, Michael (Carolyn) Meadows, both of Lanett; three sisters-in-law, Ros McCauley, Brittney Meadows, and Latoura Truitt, all of Lanett; one brother-in-law, Michael (Marquita) Truitt, of LaGrange; maternal aunts and uncles, Mae West (Charlie) Allison, Nathan Floyd, Albert Floyd, Joseph Floyd, Wayne Floyd, Benjamin Floyd, Curly Lee Floyd, and Yvonne Floyd, all of LaFayette, and Princess (Gary) James, of Birmingham; paternal aunts and uncles, Marvin (Sue) Perry, Donald (Carrie) Perry, Radford Perry, and Carolyn Ferrell, all of LaFayette; five nieces, five nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

