Ms. Mary Jean Briskey, 71, of LaFayette, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia.

Public viewing was held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, noon CST at The Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Justin Freeman officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Early J. Briskey (Amanda), Sada (Wil) Story, Norman L. Briskey (Sarah), Denise Briskey, Luther Briskey, all of LaFayette and Mary E. Tucker, of Phenix City; four sisters, Teresa Briskey, Jeanette Briskey, Loretta A. Ray (Willie), and Faye (Rev. Ed) Vines, all of LaFayette; two brothers, Alfred L. Briskey and Kenny R. Briskey, both of LaFayette; aunt: Hattie M. Briskey of LaFayette; two uncles, Charles A. Whitlow, of LaFayette and Edward Whitlow, of Atlanta; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; a family friend, Donewell Kashir and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

