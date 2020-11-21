Man shot, killed after altercation on Glass Bridge Road

A Valley man was been shot and killed Friday evening following an altercation on Glass Bridge Road.

Randal Breland, 48, of Valley, was injured with a gunshot wound when the Valley Police Department arrived to the 200 block of Glass Bridge Road Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to a VPD press release. Breland was transported to the EAMC-Lanier emergency room, where he died of his injuries.

The VPD said the preliminary investigation shows the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Breland and two others. The shooter and witness were still on the scene when officers arrived. They told officers that Breland refused to let them leave by blocking the doorway and threatening them with a large stick.

According to the press release, Breland swung the stick and struck one of the subjects when the second subject shot him.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the case remains an active investigation.