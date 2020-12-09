Graveside services for Joseph Harold Elliott, age 86, of Five Points, was held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. CST at Wadley City Cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Tate and the Rev. James Haskins officiated.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

Mr. Elliott passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Moore Elliott of Five Points; two sons, John Freeman Elliott (wife, Laura), of Newnan, Georgia and Jesse Carlton Elliott of Wadley; two step-sons, David Paul Rice, of Tuscaloosa and Stephen Mark Rice (wife, Carol), of Atlanta; one step-daughter, Cynthia Rice Hightower (husband, Jeffery), of Wadley; one daughter-in-law, Yvette Elliott of Fayetteville, Georgia; and 11 grandchildren, Michelle Elliott, Katie Elliott, Jess Elliott, Madeline Elliott, John Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Beth Henry, Katie Johnson, Emilie Martinet, Shanna Holmes, and Troy Tibbetts.

A Wadley native, Mr. Elliott was born on Feb. 20, 1934, the son of Lewis Brasher and Ila Carlton Elliott. He was a member of Langdale United Methodist Church, the owner of City Finance Company, and a member of the West Point Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 43.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, George David Elliott; one granddaughter, Marcie Elliott; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be floral, or the family prefers donations to the Masonic Children’s Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31208.

