Leslie Cook Fuller 63, of West Point, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at LaGrange Hospital after a life long struggle with diabetes. She faced her relationship with this disease as a “matter of fact” part of daily life, never letting it slow her down in her pursuit of a joyful happy life.

Leslie is survived by her husband Richard Thomas Fuller, their son Richard Thomas Fuller II; Sister, Cindy Cook Chadwick and her husband Anthony Chadwick of Valley; a brother Bryan Cook and his wife Cheryl of West Point.

Leslie was the daughter of Edwin Cook Sr. and Era Hill Cook.

Leslie worked as an assistant in several West Point Drug Stores and found a real joy in substitute teaching in the Troup Co. School System. She was a magnet for children and delighted in teaching and playing with them in schools across the area. They will all remember her as one of the bright moments in their education. Leslie was a fighter in making sure that her own son who was challenged with physical disabilities got a normal City School System education. One of her proudest moments was watching him walk on his on power across the graduation stage at LaGrange stadium to receive his High School diploma. He accepted his diploma to the applause of the entire standing student body and grandstands. It was a courageous mother that made that possible.

Richard and Leslie loved taking short vacations to the mountains of North Ga. and to the beaches of the Gulf coast. Getting snowed in at a mountain cottage was just one more exciting adventure for the family to enjoy together. RT loved boiling away in a hot tub with a winter wonderland view.

Leslie was a self-professed Country Girl taking great joy in looking after her family and home. She

adored holidays and season changes. Leslie decorated any available surface with her store house of seasonal decorations. That meant from the mailbox on the highway to the last rung of the back deck was bedecked with some bright offering of the season. If you could plug it in and it lit up it was fair game for Leslie.

Leslie loved anything with four legs but focused on cats above all others. I think there was a GPS for cats in West Point that guided homeless felines to the Fuller back deck. They seldom remained homeless.

Leslie will be missed by all who fell into her space of celebrating life with a childlike joy in the ordinary things an ordinary day can bring. But it helps to put a little tinsel on it.

Leslie will be interred in Marseilles Cemetery, West Point at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, with Rev. Mark McGee officiating.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

