Mr. Afred Lee Foreman

Mr. Afred Lee Foreman, 75, of Jacksonville, Florida (formerly of LaFayette) died Saturday,  Dec. 12, 2020  at the University of Florida Health Hospital, Jacksonville. 

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at noon CST with the Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

Mr. Foreman is survived by three sisters, Judy Foreman Davidson and Beatrice Foreman, both of West Point and Nell Bledsoe, Opelika; one brother, Winston Foreman, LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

