Mr. James Phillips
Mr. James Phillips, 70, of LaFayette, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.
Mr. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Felica Foster Mabson, Auburn; four brothers, L. C. Combs, Lanett, Willie C. Phillips, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips, all of LaFayette; seven sisters, Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips, Linda Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette, Doris Phillips, Camp Hill, Linda (Denard) Burney, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley; devoted friends, Karon Chilsom and Clay Rowles, both of Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Juliet Moore Heard
Mrs. Juliet Moore Heard, 63, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in... read more