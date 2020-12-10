Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett, announces the passing of Mrs. Annette Moon Holley, age 89, of Lanett, on Nov. 16, 2020, at EAMC in Valley. She had been in declining health for the past year.

Annette was born on June 20, 1931, in Shawmut, to the late John Hilma Moon and Ione Hill Moon. She had one baby sister, Sylvia. She married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Holley, on Dec. 4, 1948, while she was still at Valley High School, and he was in the Navy. She graduated from VHS in June of 1949 and then from business school.

A terrible accident took Bobby’s life in December of 1976. She was only 45 years old, and he was 47. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Hilma & Ione Moon.

She is survived by a son, Steve (Paula) Holley, of Columbus, Georgia; a daughter, Carol Holley (Jody) Simms, of Lanett; seven grandchildren, Nicole Holley Price, David (Erin) Holley, Stephani Holley, Dustin (Crystal) Holley, Lauren McLane Palm, Meghan McLane and Nick (Dana) Williams; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin, Abigail & Audrie Price, Gunner Jayne, Reese, Reagan & Remy Holley, Hayden and Trevor Palm, Aizley Holley, Caroline and Ada Williams; her sister, Sylvia Moon Stafford, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and sister-in-law, Ann Holley (Claborn) Bradfield, of Rome, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Annette retired from West Point Pepperell in 1996. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the keeper of all the babies! She had just what they needed, and she would only cook what they wanted. Granny Annette was a saint to her family. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan and Auburn was her football team!!

A private service was held at Crestview Cemetery in Valley. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Condolences can be sent to carolsimms@knology.net.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.bluffton/funeralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

