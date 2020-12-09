Ms. Tressie Samantha Dawson, 54 of Lanett, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25 , 2020, at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Public viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett. The Rev. Charles Trammell officiating

Tressie leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Jetovia “Fella” (Itanya) Dawson and Kennorrius “Pookie” Gates, both of Lanett; five siblings, Norris Barnes, Bridgette Barnes, Telly (Ametrice) Barnes and Branelon Barnes, all of Landover, Maryland and Marlon Dawson, of LaFayette; uncles, Johnny (Janice) Dawson, Sr., and Aaron (Anita) Smith; aunts, Katie (Rover) Milton, Veola Williams, and Annette Towles; grandchildren, Tyrese Heard, Dontavious Heard, Ebony Dawson, Egypt Dawson, and Essence Dawson, god grandchildren, Tristen Durham, Kaiyden Cherry, and Ivy Greer; special friends, Shirlene Gibson, Kim Meadows, Donavon “Quail” Lewis, and Suzanne Barker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

