December 17, 2020

Valley police report for 12/17/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:31 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Valley reports

Report of harassment in the 500 block of Hwy 29.

Report of theft 3 and unlawful possession of forged instrument in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.

Quanisha Monae Knighton, age 29, of Valley, charged with harassment.

Travis Dwight Smith, age 36, of Lanett, charged with failure to appear (theft 4).

Daniel McLaughlin, age 40, of Opelika, charged with failure to appear (dui-controlled substance, driving suspended, operating vehicle without insurance).

