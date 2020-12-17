Valley police report for 12/17/2020

Valley reports

› Report of harassment in the 500 block of Hwy 29.

› Report of theft 3 and unlawful possession of forged instrument in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.

› Quanisha Monae Knighton, age 29, of Valley, charged with harassment.

› Travis Dwight Smith, age 36, of Lanett, charged with failure to appear (theft 4).

› Daniel McLaughlin, age 40, of Opelika, charged with failure to appear (dui-controlled substance, driving suspended, operating vehicle without insurance).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

