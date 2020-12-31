Year in Review: Local sports work through 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a four-part series looking back at the year 2020.

Oct. 6

VHS announces two football cancellations

Because of a positive COVID-19 test, Valley High School shut down its football season for two weeks. The cancelations caused the Rams to miss the playoffs. They ended their season with a loss on the road at Lee.

Oct. 9

No. 2 Rebels upset on road

Chambers Academy lost a thriller game on the road to Edgewood for its first loss of the season. It was also the first time the Rebels lost a region game in five years. Chambers got its revenge in the second round of the playoffs.

Oct. 14

Beulah volleyball defeats Dadeville in 3A Area 7 Championship

Beulah won its area for the second straight year by defeating Dadeville 3-1. The win allowed the Bobcats to host the team’s first playoff game, which turned out to be a loss to Cottage Hill.

Oct. 17

Lanett dominates Randolph County in battle of top 5 teams

Lanett soundly defeated then-No. 1 Randolph County on the road. The win gave the Panthers the region championship.

Oct. 23

Chambers volleyball wins region championship

Chambers Academy defeated Coosa Valley to win its regional championship. The Rebels advanced to Montgomery to play in the quarterfinal game.

Oct. 24

LaFayette secures postseason berth with victory over Vincent

LaFayette’s football team defeated Vincent in a winner-takes-all game against Vincent. The win secured the fourth and final playoff spot.

Chambers football clinches region title

With its win against Banks Academy and Springwood’s loss to Macon East, Chambers Academy claimed the region championship, which allowed it to remain at home during its playoff run.

Oct. 31

Chambers Academy falls in state championship for second straight year

Chambers Academy volleyball was swept in the state championship game by Edgewood. It was the second year in a row the Rebels were swept in the championship game.

Nov. 12

Springwood, head football coach Gartman part ways

After three years, Springwood and head coach John Gartman parted ways. Gartman finished with a 12-20 record at Springwood.

Nov. 18

Beulah basketball on hold until after Thanksgiving

Due to a positive on the girls’ team and a high number of quarantines on the boys’ team, Beulah basketball shut down for two weeks. The girls’ team played one game before the shutdown, while the boys played two games.

Nov. 21

Chambers Academy holds off Escambia, wins second state championship in three years

Chambers Academy took down Escambia Academy in a tightly-contested state championship game.

Nov. 28

Football players, cheerleaders from Springwood, Chambers selected as all-stars

Ten players from Chambers Academy and Springwood School were selected to cheer or play in the AISA All-Star game.

Dec. 2

Lanett defensive end Caden Story named Lemming All-American, third Panther in four years

Lanett junior Caden Story was named a Lemming All-American, an honor that is given to the best players around the country. Story follows his brother’s footsteps as Kristian Story was one of two previous Panthers selected.

Dec. 19

Lanett linebacker commits

Lanett linebacker Kelvin Zachery committed to continuing his football career at Faulkner University. He was the first football player from the county to commit.

Dec. 23

Twelve local players selected in ASWA All-State rosters

Twelve local players were selected to ASWA All-State rosters. Lanett had six players selected. Chambers Academy had four, while Springwood and LaFayette both had one player selected.

Local players selected for football all-star games

Kadarius Zackery and Quez Trammell both were selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star game. Jacob Oliver also played in the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl.

Dec. 30

Valley’s Linson commits

Valley linebacker Tino Linson committed to Wisconsin Lutheran College. Linson will move from linebacker to safety.

Allen, Story named Back/Lineman of the Year finalists

Lanett’s Caden Story was named a 2A Lineman of the Year finalist, while Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen was named an AISA Back of the Year finalist.

