Mr. James “JV” Edward Vines
Mr. James “JV” Edward Vines, 54, of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Public viewing was held on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Terry L. Magby, Sr., Pastor officiated.
James is survived by his mother, Mae Emma Vines, of LaFayette; son, Ja’Xarte Hill, of Opelika and daughter, Jicorya McCurdy, of Douglasville, Georgia; two sisters, San Janette King, of Augusta, Georgia and Kathy Vines, of LaFayette; five brothers, Randall (Aida) Vines, of Pensacola, Florida, Leonard Vines (Patricia), Gary Vines, Michael (Laura) Ross, all of LaFayette and Chris (Leanne) Ross, of Auburn; two grandsons, Tray and Carter of Douglasville, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Novic Vines, of Auburn; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a special niece and caregiver, Terrika Mangram and a childhood friend, the Rev. George Rampey of LaFayette.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Mr. James “JV” Edward Vines
Mr. James “JV” Edward Vines, 54 of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Public viewing was held on... read more