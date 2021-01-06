Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples, 87, of Wadley, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Lineville Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lineville.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadley at 1 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Staples is survived by her three sons, Calvin (Hazel) Staples and Tommy (Terita) Staples, both of Roanoke and Robert Staples, Wadley; and three daughters, Mary Jean Staples, Lineville, Linda G. Wilkes, Wadley, and Shirley B. (Walter) McKenzie, Lincoln; her siblings, Moline Hardnett Rowe, Wadley, Pauline Walker, Queens, New York, Vernon Hardnett, Five Points and Mable Nkanta Hardnett, Roanoke; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

