Mrs. Hattie Mae Clark
Mrs. Hattie Mae Clark, 84, of Roanoke died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).
Mrs. Clark is survived by her beloved son: L. C. (Selita) Allen, Roanoke; two sisters, Betty J. Foster, Roanoke and Dessie Mae McCowan, Sugarland, Texas; one brother, Joe Allen, Wetumpka; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 33 great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Chartina P. Porter
Mr. Chartina P. Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Graveside... read more