January 21, 2021

  • 48°

Valley police reports for Jan. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 6:12 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Report of identity theft in the 300 block of MLK Drive.

Report of theft 2 (Stihl Demolition Saw) in the 1100 block of County Road 522.

Damon Gene Coggins, age 22, of Valley, charged with possession of marijuana 2 & possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nakia Francisco Evans, age 46, of Lanett, charged with possession of marijuana 1.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports