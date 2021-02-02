Mr. Dennis Teel, 69, of LaFayette, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Dennis was born in LaFayette on Aug. 13, 1951, to the late Samuel Albert Teel and the late Wilma Adair Teel Barnett. He was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church and was retired from Knauf after 15 years of service.

Graveside services were held Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Howard officiated.

He is survived by daughter, Amy (Tony) Boone, of LaFayette; son, Danny (Tracie) Teel, of Lanett; three sisters, Diane Glidewell, of Ragland, Shawn (Wayne) Harvey, of Rincon, Georgia, Shonda (Richie) Burke, of Wadley; two brothers, Donnie (Karla) Teel, of Dadeville, Sammy (Tracy) Teel, of Alex City; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

