Mr. Michael Frederick Power

Michael Frederick Power, age 47, died unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2021, at his home in Lanett. He was a beloved son of Thomas and Betty, brother to Grey Power, loving husband to Nadeena, and selfless father to Harper (senior at Georgia Tech), Zade (senior at Auburn), and Brheady (sophomore at Auburn).

Michael was born in Bristol, Tennessee in 1973. He graduated High School in Marshall, Texas and attended The Georgia Institute of Technology from 1992–1996. Michael graduated with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and soon after married the love of his life, Nadeena. After being in ROTC during his college years, he commissioned as a Logistics Officer in the United States Marine Corp where, after four years of service, Captain Power honorably discharged. He then worked for nine years as an Electrical Engineer for Intersil in Melbourne, Florida, where he also earned his master’s degree in EE. In 2009, he left Intersil to follow God’s calling and became a high school math teacher and coach. Coach Power taught high school math, from Pre-Algebra to Calculus, at LaFayette, Valley, and Beulah high schools, where he also coached a number of sports: basketball, football, golf, and cross-country. In 2017, he was awarded Teacher of the Year for Chambers County. Coach Power was not only an active member of the community through the education system but was also active within his church. He and his family attended First Baptist Valley for 10 years, where he and his wife served as Sunday school teachers, youth Bible study leaders, adult community group leaders, and where he also served as a Deacon. For the past year, Michael and his wife have been attending Auburn Community Church where he served on the parking team and his wife on the prayer team.

Michael is survived by his parents, Tom and Betty, his brother, Grey, his wife, Nadeena, and his sons, Harper, Zade, and Brheady.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at his church, Auburn Community Church (323 Airport RD. Auburn, AL, 36830), at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 5, officiated by the Rev. Miles Fidell. A graveside service will be held immediately after in Lanett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mike Power EE 1996 Memorial Endowment Fund at Georgia Tech. Contributions should be made payable to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. at 760 Spring St., Suite 400, Atlanta, GA, 30308. Or they can be made online at https://developemnt.gatech.edu/ways-give by going to the ‘Give Now’ tab. Please indicate the gift is for “Mike Power EE 1996 Memorial Endowment Fund” on your check or on the website.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com. Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

