Mr. Sanders Brooks
Mr. Sanders Brooks, 83 of LaFayette, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Public viewing was held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Jimmial Harrison, Sr. officiating
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Thomas Brooks, of LaFayette; four sons, Sanders Lewis Brooks, Jr., Calvin (Vanessa) Brooks, Desmond (Shaneka) Brooks, and Tracy (Bridgett) Brooks, all of LaFayette; daughter, Rebecca B. Lockhart of LaFayette; four sisters-in-law, Hurley (John) Ray, of LaFayette, Geraldine (Mose) Todd and Cathy Houston, both of Opelika and Doris Brooks, of LaFayette; three brothers-in-law, Tommy Beaty and Jerome Beaty, both of Opelika and Walter (Barbara) Beaty, of Lanett; aunt, Carrie S. Henderson, of LaFayette; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mabel Jeanette Walker
Mabel Jeanette Walker was born Feb. 6, 1951, to the late Mr. J.D. and Louela Dowdell in Chambers County. On February... read more