Reward increased in unsolved murder case

LaFAYETTE — The reward has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000 in an unsolved murder case that goes back to June 28, 1995.

An arrest was never been made in the shooting death of Emma Sue Berry, who was 39 years old at the time.

According to previous reporting, Berry was living in a mobile home off County Road 171 in the Buffalo community. That morning, she and her mother had gone to Ruth’s Flea Market, located off US 431 in northern Chambers County. They had planned to stop briefly at Berry’s residence before doing some more shopping. With her mother sitting in the car, Berry went back into her residence to leave the items she’d purchased at the flea market.

The mother later told sheriff’s office investigators that she heard her daughter cry out in fear. That prompted her to run to a neighbor’s house, where law enforcement was contacted. When deputies arrived, they entered the mobile home and found Berry bleeding from a gunshot wound. She was then transported by LaFayette EMS to the Randolph County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Berry had been well known throughout Chambers County for her talent in singing gospel.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media and the community to stop, solve and prevent crime. From 1997-2019, a total of 7,155 charges were filed because of Central Alabama CrimeStopper tips.

This led to the apprehension of 2,557 fugitives.

