Woman shot, killed in domestic disturbance in Cusseta

A 49-year-old Cusseta woman was allegedly shot and killed by her son in Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, a 49-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the side of her face at a residence located at Lee Road 2085. The victim, who was unidentified in the press release, was unresponsive and showed no sign of life.

LCSO said the shooting is believed to have been resulted from a domestic disturbance between the victim and her son, 19-year-old Austin Walls. Walls has been transported to the Lee County Detention Center.

Also at the residence at the time of the shooting were Walls’ sister, another adult male and three children. No one else was injured.

Investigators also located a 9 mm handgun believes to have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651, (334)-737-7150 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215 STOP (7867).

