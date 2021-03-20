Mr. Ben Fitzpatrick

Graveside service for Ben Fitzpatrick, 81, of LaFayette, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 28, LaFayette, AL 36862. The Rev. Calvin Marshall will officiate.

Mr. Fitzpatrick, who passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lee’s Personal Assisted Living and Adult Day Care Center in Lanett, was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Chambers County.

Public viewing for Mr. Fitzpatrick will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 4 p.m.–6:p.m. CST.

He leaves to cherish his memory eight children, Bobbie Jean (Willie) Dowdell, in Waverly, Fannie (Hiawatha, Sr.) Edwards, of LaFayette, Neather Dowdell, Janice Todd, Valerie Robinson, Semeatric (Jerry) Ware, all of Opelika, Quentin (Bridgette) Fitzpatrick, of Athens and Scottie Fitzpatrick, of Camp Hill; three sisters, Charlie Mae Banks, Fannie Lou Nelms and Minnie Pearl Harris, all of Opelika, AL; 23 grandchildren, Nicosha Dowdell, Angelicas (Curtis) Baines, Heather (Darryl) Modo, Pamela Dowdell, Rico (Mae Underwood) Edwards, Tamez Edwards, Breanna Foreman, Shawn Fitzpatrick, Natasha Preston, Tynique Foreman, Pricella Dowdell, Rodricus Dowdell, Janelle Fitzpatrick, Trevor Todd, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Deon Wright, Denario Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Torrence Johnson, Cuevas Edwards, Danielle King and Whitney Thompson; 35 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Maggie Story, Cora Welch, of Auburn, Clara Floyd, of Opelika and Vicie (Jesse) Willis, of LaFayette; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing

