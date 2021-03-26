We’ll take it from here

The Chambers County law enforcement community has been greatly saddened by the death of Captain Jason Fuller of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuller began his life of service to his community around the age of 14 by becoming an explorer with Valley Police Department. At the age of 21, the Valley Police Department hired him as a full-time officer and sent him to the Alabama Police Academy, where he excelled and completed his rite of passage into law enforcement.

In 1996, Fuller transferred his service to the city of Camp Hill where he diligently served until 2001 when the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office hired him as a deputy sheriff.

In nearly 21 years of serving with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Fuller’s career excelled with the final accomplishment being with the rank of captain. During his time of service, he held many positions that included numerous assigned tasks and eventually was assigned as department head over the solid waste division for the county. There he also fulfilled the duties of code enforcement officer and managed the Chambers County Landfill.

Fuller was elected by his peers as the FOP Lodge #20 president due to his passion and calling into law enforcement where he held high the values of service to his community and his fellow officers.

Fuller was one of the original SWAT team members of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. He also became the commander of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the commander of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and spent time as an investigator at the detention facility.

Fuller is described by his peers as always having a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and a friendly greeting when he came to work. He loved collecting vintage motorcycles and won several awards for showing them. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle so much that he participated in benefit bike rides as well as attended Bike Week in Panama City and Daytona.

“He never complained about anything,” said Sheriff Sid Lockhart. “If you got a call from a little old lady who needed someone to find her dog, he would go right away to her and do what he could to help her. He was the kind of guy who knew something about everything. If a car ran into the river or a lake, he was expert in getting it out of the water. He could fix almost anything that was broken and would take good care of it. He was the perfect person to take care of our SWAT team equipment and our dive boat equipment. He would go out of his way to help anyone, and he was so eager to do it.”

Lockhart said that Fuller loved to travel, ride his motorcycle and to go deep-sea fishing. He made lots of trips with fellow officers from the county and formed lasting friendships with them.

“I was talking with him in the office just yesterday, and he was telling me how much he was looking forward to taking a trip to Helen, Georgia,” Lockhart said. “Those of us in the local law enforcement community are close-knit. We’re like one big family, and we are really hurting right now. Jason will be greatly missed. He was the kind of officer you just can’t replace. No one will fill his shoes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

