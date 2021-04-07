Mr. Walter L. Carr
Mr. Walter L. Carr, 68 of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Public viewing was held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, noon until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Ed Vines officiating.
His memories will be forever cherished by his wife, Barbara Ann Carr, of LaFayette; daughter, Betty Ann Carr, of LaFayette; three sons, Leshawn (Jakenyia) of Columbus, Georgia, Walter Lamar Carr and Reginald Tucker, both of LaFayette; two sisters, Zelma Frances Boston and Catherine (Charles) Williams, both of LaFayette; five brothers, Calvin (Shirley) Carr, Elzie Lee Carr and Randy Carr, of LaFayette, Terry (Tara) Carr, of Camp Hill and Nathan Carr, of LaFayette; two aunts, Christine Holloway and Juliet Holloway, both of LaFayette; six sisters-in-law, Margaret Ruth Daniel, Mattie Hughley, Hilda (Gary) Blunt, and Mary (Walter) Zachery, all of LaFayette and Stephanie (David) McCoy, all of Valley and Juliet (Rev. Charles) Pulliam, of Camp Hill; five brothers-in-law, John (Diane) Daniel, of Roanoke, Jack (Zola) Daniel, Jessie (Marion) Daniel and Danny Daniel, all of LaFayette and Rev. Calvin Daniel of Newnan, Georgia; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Glenda Dale Smith Shaw
Mrs. Glenda Dale Smith Shaw, age 77, of Lanett, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at home. She was... read more