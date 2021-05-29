Beulah High School graduates 2021 class

The 76 graduating seniors of Beulah High School walked across the stage on the Bobcats’ football field and received their high school diplomas on Thursday night.

After starting with the pledge and a moment of silence, the class of 2021 salutatorian Gracie Wilson spoke to the graduating class and their families.

Wilson’s main message to those in attendance was how the class overcame adversity this school year, which included several shutdowns because of COVID-19, two teacher deaths and a student death.

“This year has been a difficult year, from canceled seasons to a different learning platform to different losses among our community,” Wilson said. “Regardless of all the mishaps, we have prevailed. Through all the challenges we have faced, we are sitting on this field today celebrating our success. We have learned to roll with the punches and take life head-on.”

Wilson also thanked the families and teachers that helped lead the graduating class through the tough school year.

Along with thanking the teachers and family members, Wilson talked about her high school experience and reminded her classmates to always remembers the times they were together these past four years.

“Honestly, joining the band was my best decision [during high school],” Wilson said. “Screaming at the football games and dancing at the pep rallies will always be a Beulah memory. I encourage you to cherish these memories, including the crazy, stupid ones we all have. Now, we start a new chapter. If there’s one thing that I want to tell you, it is to live. Enjoy your summer, your college and every aspect of your life. Remember to not take everything seriously. This is a time to take risks, make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. Live life to the fullest and don’t be pressured to live up to anyone’s expectations except your own.”

Beulah’s valedictorian Emily Moore gave the final speech before the presentation of diplomas.

Moore started by thanking all the families and teachers that helped get the students to accomplish the goal of graduation. She specifically mentioned Jason Hallberg, who is the band director and Jennifer VanHorn, who works in the school’s office.

“Thank you all for standing by us, pushing us to do our best and most importantly, believing in us,” Moore said.

Moore also brought up the journey that each student has faced during their time at Beulah High School, including the tough 2020-21 school year.

“Class of 2021, it’s been a wild ride. Between school closing, quarantine, masks, event canceling and so much more, this year has been an uphill battle,” Moore said. “We’ve preserved. We’ve spent 13 years getting ready for this moment. Thirteen years worth of papers, tests, games and shenanigans. Those 13 years have made us who we are today. Look around, these familiar faces around you, the struggles, the obstacles, the days that we felt like giving up, those are what made us who we are today. Through the trials and tribulations of the past four years, we’ve worked hard, played harder and most importantly held onto our dreams and goals along the way. We’re an indestructible bunch. We roll with the punches. We dare to set our goals high and dreams bright. Because of that, I have no doubt in my mind that our class is going to take the world by storm.”

