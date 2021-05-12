Employment woes hit the City of Valley

VALLEY — The City of Valley is having trouble hiring new employees.

Laurie Blount of Valley Parks & Recreation said she was having trouble finding a front desk clerk at the Community Center, a lifeguard for the Community Center pool and a part-time bus driver for the Valley Senior Center. “Applications are available at city hall and at the Community Center,” she said. “These jobs are available, and we need to have the positions filled.”

Patrick Bolt of the Public Works Department said that he has some openings in his department as well. “We need people to come by and apply,” he said.

Blount said that Valley Sportsplex is a busy place right now. “We will have a senior softball tournament this weekend,” she said. “It’s for older men, and we have 25 teams entered. It will be taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. League play will be ending at the end of May. We’ll then have all-star teams.”

Blount said things went well at last Friday’s first session of Valley Farmer’s Market. “It went on from 3 to 6 p.m.,” she said. “We had four farmers present. We will have more in June, when the crops are coming in. We did have a good selection last Friday. “We had everything from jams and jellies, to strawberries, fresh eggs and pickles. We could have some interesting things like mushrooms later on in the year.”

Bolt said his department had finished paving the roads through the city cemeteries. “We finished up in Fairfax, Langdale and Shawmut last week,” he said. “We’d previously finished up at Fairview.”

“It’s looking good,” Mayor Leonard Riley said. “We’ve now resurfaced all roads in our city cemeteries.”

Council Member Jim Clark thanked the Public Works Department on having recently cut back shrubbery that was obstructing views along Highway 29 from those who are trying to enter from Shawmut. Council Member Henry Cooper thanked public works on completing work on the south side of town.

