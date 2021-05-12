Mrs. Annie Ruth Askew, 80, of Lanett, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Monday, May 10, 2021, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, noon EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett. The Rev. Dr. Frederick James, Ph.D. eulogist.

Annie leaves precious memories to two daughters, Lisa A. Askew, of Lanett and Janice M. Askew, of Lanett; three grandchildren, Ashley Z. Dozier, Jordan D. Dozier and Jamari Malik Askew.

Annie was also known as Maw Maw to other beloved extended grandchildren, Jillian Health, David Heath, Emmanuel Magby, Olivia Bailey, Shadow Jones, Bryson Camron and Deidra Dozier Fredericks. Annie has one living sister, Lucille (James) Browder, of Glenwood, Illinois and one living brother, Wilson Gilder, of Roanoke. In addition, Annie leaves precious memories to her brothers-in-law, Elder Joseph (JoAnn) Askew, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Debra (Minister Herman) Baptiste of Dayton Beach, Florida, Minister Sharon (Wayne) Dupree, of Lake Port, Florida; Bishop Charles (Deidra) Askew, of Rockmart, Georgia and LaRhonda Askew, of Dayton Beach, Florida; sisters-in-law, Juanita Gilder, of Lanett and Shirley Gilder, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives; and special friends such as, Ollie Lewis, Johnnie Pearl Walker, Earnestine Huguley, Deborah Render, Alice Murry, Vevilan Combs, Viola Whitaker and Catherine Kyles.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

