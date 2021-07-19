LaFayette teen fatally injured in ATV accident

A single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:26 a.m. Sunday, July 18, has claimed the life of a LaFayette juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the off-road vehicle being operated veered off the roadway while negotiating a curve, overturned and ejected the teen from the ATV.

The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 62, approximately 11 miles northwest of Lafayette. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

