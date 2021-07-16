OUR VIEW: Glad to hear of fountain repairs

In Thursday’s newspaper, we reported that the fountain at LaFayette Lanier Memorial Park will be up and running — possibly better than ever — after repairs.

The park was dedicated in 1935, meaning the fountain is almost a century old. Many locals came together to raise $2,700 to pay for repairs to the fountain, which includes a new ring being installed in its center.

We are glad to hear that the fountain will be back up and running again soon. We’re sure the jets of water will look nice along Highway 29, and we know locals in the area will be happy to see it.

We’re also glad to hear that so many citizens banded together in order to pay for these repairs. Oftentimes, people wait to get something done, but Paul Meadows and Bill Gilbert took the opportunity to ask about the fountain at the Langdale Reunion in June. There was a lot of support to get it back operational, and the money raised shows that.

“The Langdale Fountain is a special place to many people, and we are most grateful for this to be coming about,” Gilbert said. “It’s being entirely funded by private donations from people who truly love this community. I know everyone is pleased to see this work going on. I know it’s going to be really nice when it’s finished. In the recent past, the fountain area has served as a backdrop for local high school students having their prom photos made. We’d like to see that going on once again. We hope everyone will be visiting this lovely spot. It’s such a beautiful place.”

We applaud everyone who gave a few dollars to help out. We wish more community initiatives worked like this, where people came together, saw a problem and figured it out.

We look forward to seeing the fountain back in its glory day here soon.

