Be Still Creative hosts ribbon cutting

VALLEY — Two married couples have started a new business in Valley. It’s called Be Still Creative and is located right in the middle of historic Trammell Block in Fairfax.

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new business on Wednesday morning,

GVACC Executive Director Carrie Royster wished new owners Michael and Hollie Foster and Casey and Katie Hall good luck with the new business.

“They have a heart for the community and want to make a difference,” she said.

Be Still Creative can provide custom-made banners and yard signs, custom decals, vinyl and window perf.

Window perf is an adhesive vinyl that’s applied directly to the window. The material features thousands of tiny holes that help create 50/50 visibility.

“We are so glad to have you here in Valley,” said Council Member Jim Clark. “On behalf of the mayor and the city council, I want to welcome you to our business community. Business is booming in our city. You are the 29th new one to open here in the last 18 months.”

“We love Valley,” said Casey Hall. “It’s our home, and we are excited to have a new business here. Everyone has been so supportive of us.”

Among the well-wishers present for the ribbon-cutting was Casey’s mom, Machelle Hall. She’s the director of Sav-A-Life.

Also present was Chambers County Commissioner David Eastridge.

Be Still Creative is open every weekday. It’s open from 9 to 4 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 to 3 on Wednesdays.

