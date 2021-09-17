City park opening postponed

VALLEY — An event that had been planned for Valley City Park for 11 a.m. EDT on Saturday has been postponed one week due to rain being in the forecast. It will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25th instead.

“There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday,” Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount told The Valley Times-News. “The long-range forecast for next weekend looks much better.”

An opening ceremony is being planned for a significantly upgraded playground at City Park. At Monday’s meeting of the city council, Mayor Leonard Riley said that he wanted city residents to come out and see it. The Fairfax Junior Variety Club and the Chattahoochee Valley Junior League joined forces to raise an estimated $10,500 for the project. The city put in another $1,000 and provided the labor to put in new ground surfaces surrounded by plastic borders and four new pieces of playground equipment including a two seat fire truck rocker, a Verve spinner, a tree climber and a yellow spinner. Some of the older equipment including a large swing set with four swings has been refurbished to look brand new. Other amenities include a picnic table on a concrete pad and underneath a pavilion along with three more picnic tables on similar pads. There’s also some new benches on concrete pads.

