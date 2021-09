Kizzie Magby, 35, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Lamarkis Carr, 19, of Valley, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Toriano Stafford, 27, of Lafayette, AL arrested for Harassment and Criminal Trespass 3rd.

Jamie Collier, 31, of Lanett, AL arrested for Theft 1st and Theft 3rd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook