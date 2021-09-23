Valley incident reports for Sept. 24
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (black Utility trailer) in the 200 block of Williams Street
Report of a Minor in Possession of Tobacco Products in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Tools) in the 2200 block of Columbus Road
