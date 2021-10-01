Mr. Jarvis Travis, 43 of Lanett passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. CDT at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett, Bishop Donald Lancaster officiating, Rev. James McTier, Jr., Pastor.

Public visitation for Mr. Travis will be on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette.

Mr. Travis leaves to cherish his memories his children, Shirnecia S. Travis, Janasia S. Travis, and Ti’Trinity U. Travis; parents, Jarvis and Dorothy Travis of Lanett; special friend, Bobbie Dunn of LaGrange; sisters: Shonell (Anzaveain) Banks of Valley and Camisha (Tony) Wright of Lanett; two nephews, D’martino T. Travis and Jacquaveain O. Banks; six aunts: Ola Mae Walton of Valley, Christene (James) Huguley of Atlanta, Doris Buckhanon of Lanett, Shelia (Clyde) Lovelace of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Joanne (Calvin) Williams of West Point, and Patricia Crump of Opelika; one uncle, Hamp (Dorothy) Jackson of Lanett; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

