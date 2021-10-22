TCSO arrest three for theft from auto dealer

Three men have been charged with stealing from a local automobile dealership over the course of six months, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Dusty Ray Jones, 27, Christopher Jackson Barnett, 24 and Justin Hoyt Williamson, 32, were charged with racketeering and theft charges for allegedly stealing from All-Pro Auto Group, located at 1405 LaFayette Parkway in LaGrange, from Sept. 4, 2019 to Feb. 20, 2020. Jones faces 17 counts of theft by taking and one count of racketeering, while Barnett and Williamson face seventeen counts of theft by taking and two counts of racketeering, according to TCSO.

All three were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on Sep. 14, according to TCSO.

It’s unclear what the three men are alleged to have stolen or the value. TCSO began investigating the alleged thefts in February 2020.

